Enjoy the finest in desert golf and resorts

A dream golf destination in America's southwest, there are many ways to experience spectacular golf here. The Phoenix-Scottsdale mecca boasts 200-plus courses and an array of world-class resorts and spas. Or, experience scenery and seclusion in smaller Tucson. Summer golf can be comfortable too in high-altitude climes like Sedona and Flagstaff. Name your game and Arizona's got a package for you.

FEATURED PACKAGES

Sedona Golf Resort - Hole #4 green FROM $377 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Best of Sedona Golf Package

SEDONA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Enchantment Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Sedona Golf Resort & Seven Canyons (Troon Privé).

Explore Package
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes FROM $157 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Bet On Great Arizona Golf

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel And Casino and 3 rounds of golf at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, Whirlwind Golf Club (Cattail Course) & Longbow Golf Club.

Explore Package
Troon North _pinn1_9x6_AA.jpg FROM $187 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

The Fore Peaks Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at a Private Condo or House Rental and 4 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, Eagle Mountain Golf Club, McDowell Mountain Golf Club & The Boulders.

Explore Package
the-phoenician-9.jpg FROM $197 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

The Phoenician Golf Around Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort and 3 rounds of golf at The Phoenician, Westin Kierland & Eagle Mountain.

Explore Package
Quintero Golf Club FROM $147 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Phoenix Buddies Trip Adventure Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort and 4 rounds of golf at Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Quintero, Wickenburg Ranch & The Phoenician.

Explore Package
U_Kierland_8x5.jpg FROM $187 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Scottsdale North Swing Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, Westin Kierland, and The Boulders.

Explore Package
the-phoenician-11.jpg FROM $187 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Troon Trio Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club - Pinnacle Course, Westin Kierland, and The Phoenician.

Explore Package
Whirlwind 7 devils Claw-2.jpg FROM $247 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Troon Golf Vacations Phoenix Ironman Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa and 6 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, Whirlwind Golf Club, and Westin Kierland.

Explore Package
Troon North _pinn1_9x6_AA.jpg FROM $167 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Best Of The Boulders Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at The Boulders Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club Pinnacle Course, The Boulders South Course and North Course.

Explore Package
Cattail Course Hole #13 at Whirlwind Golf Club FROM $137 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Triple Down Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino and 3 rounds of golf at Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail and Devil's Claw courses, and Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.

Explore Package
Quintero9thHoleIICredit-QuinteroGolfClub.jpg FROM $217 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Best of Scottsdale Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Four Seasons at Troon North and 3 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, The Boulders Resort and Quintero Golf Club.

Explore Package
the-phoenician-9.jpg FROM $187 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Scottsdale Golf Around Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations in a Private Condo or Home rental and 4 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, Kierland Golf Club, The Phoenician Golf Club and Ak-Chin Southern Dunes.

Explore Package
Lookout Mountain Golf Club FROM $127 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Phoenix Golf Around Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort and 3 rounds of golf at Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Whirlwind Golf Club (Devil’s Claw or Cattail) & Golf Club of Estrella.

Explore Package
Eagle Mountain Golf Club FROM $197 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Arizona Golf Grind Package

Enjoy 3 nights of accommodations at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort and 4 rounds of golf at the Ocotillo Golf Club, McDowell Mountain, Papago Golf Club and Eagle Mountain Golf Club. Papago, the home of Arizona State University's men's and women's golf team, added a new clubhouse in 2018. It is just two miles from the Sky Harbor airport, making it an ideal starting or ending point for a golf trip. Eagle Mountain and McDowell Mountain are nestled in the foothills and ravines of the McDowell Mountains. Ocotillo offers 27 holes designed by Ted Robinson.

Explore Package

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

