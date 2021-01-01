Arizona Golf Packages
Enjoy the finest in desert golf and resorts
A dream golf destination in America's southwest, there are many ways to experience spectacular golf here. The Phoenix-Scottsdale mecca boasts 200-plus courses and an array of world-class resorts and spas. Or, experience scenery and seclusion in smaller Tucson. Summer golf can be comfortable too in high-altitude climes like Sedona and Flagstaff. Name your game and Arizona's got a package for you.
FEATURED PACKAGES
Best of Sedona Golf Package
SEDONA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Enchantment Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Sedona Golf Resort & Seven Canyons (Troon Privé).
Bet On Great Arizona Golf
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel And Casino and 3 rounds of golf at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, Whirlwind Golf Club (Cattail Course) & Longbow Golf Club.
The Fore Peaks Package
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at a Private Condo or House Rental and 4 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, Eagle Mountain Golf Club, McDowell Mountain Golf Club & The Boulders.
The Phoenician Golf Around Package
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort and 3 rounds of golf at The Phoenician, Westin Kierland & Eagle Mountain.
Phoenix Buddies Trip Adventure Package
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort and 4 rounds of golf at Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Quintero, Wickenburg Ranch & The Phoenician.
Scottsdale North Swing Package
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, Westin Kierland, and The Boulders.
Troon Trio Package
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club - Pinnacle Course, Westin Kierland, and The Phoenician.
Troon Golf Vacations Phoenix Ironman Package
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa and 6 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, Whirlwind Golf Club, and Westin Kierland.
Best Of The Boulders Package
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at The Boulders Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club Pinnacle Course, The Boulders South Course and North Course.
Triple Down Package
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino and 3 rounds of golf at Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail and Devil's Claw courses, and Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.
Best of Scottsdale Package
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Four Seasons at Troon North and 3 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, The Boulders Resort and Quintero Golf Club.
Scottsdale Golf Around Package
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations in a Private Condo or Home rental and 4 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, Kierland Golf Club, The Phoenician Golf Club and Ak-Chin Southern Dunes.
Phoenix Golf Around Package
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort and 3 rounds of golf at Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Whirlwind Golf Club (Devil’s Claw or Cattail) & Golf Club of Estrella.
Arizona Golf Grind Package
Enjoy 3 nights of accommodations at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort and 4 rounds of golf at the Ocotillo Golf Club, McDowell Mountain, Papago Golf Club and Eagle Mountain Golf Club. Papago, the home of Arizona State University's men's and women's golf team, added a new clubhouse in 2018. It is just two miles from the Sky Harbor airport, making it an ideal starting or ending point for a golf trip. Eagle Mountain and McDowell Mountain are nestled in the foothills and ravines of the McDowell Mountains. Ocotillo offers 27 holes designed by Ted Robinson.