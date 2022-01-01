FROM FROM $257 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Sedona Golf Resort Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock and 2 rounds of golf at Sedona Golf Resort.

From $257 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at Sedona Golf Resort
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
  • Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

Sedona Golf Resort Stay & Play Package