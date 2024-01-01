Sterling Grove Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Cottages at Sterling Grove and 2 rounds of golf at Sterling Grove Golf & Country Club.
From $227 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at the Cottages at Sterling Grove**
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at Sterling Grove Golf & Country Club***
- Full access to Sterling Grove resort-style clubhouse and amenities
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.
** Limit of 2 adults per cottage. Similar to a vacation rental, daily housekeeping service is not provided during stay. An onsite Concierge is available for guest requests. Linens for the duration of the stay are provided and a full size washer and dryer are available in the cottage.
*** Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!