Grass Clippings Golf Getaway Package
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Scottsdale Marriott Old Town and 3 rounds of golf at Papago Golf Club, Phoenician Golf Club, and Grass Clippings Rolling Hills.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at the Scottsdale Marriott Old Town
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at Papago Golf Club and Phoenician Golf Club**
- 1 nighttime round for each player under the lights at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.
** Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!