GAMBLING AND GOLF A PERFECT PAIR IN NEVADA

Golf and gambling seem to pair well in Nevada.

It makes sense to golf by day and gamble by night. Risk vs. reward is prevalent in both pursuits.

Las Vegas is not only Nevada’s gambling capital but a major golf mecca, too. Dozens of courses have blossomed from the surrounding desert. Three of them deliver high-end experiences on par with the best in golf, combining caddies, amazing course conditioning and premier service to impress visitors. Right on the Strip is the Wynn Golf Club, restored by original architect Tom Fazio after it closed in 2017. The round finishes on a par 3 backed by a roaring waterfall. Golfers must stay at an MGM property, where they will be picked up by a limo, to play Fazio’s exclusive Shadow Creek. Cascata, which in Italian translates to “waterfall”, and its Rees Jones course resides farther away in Henderson. A man-made water feature flows 414 feet from the top of a mountain down into the Tuscan-style clubhouse. While not nearly as expensive, the TPC Las Vegas, Bear’s Best Las Vegas, Bali Hai, Rio Secco and Reflection Bay would all be headliners in any other city.

Beyond Sin City, Reno and Mesquite are two other gaming and golf hotspots. Wolf Creek, Mesquite’s top draw, tends to shock and awe golfers who have never seen such dramatic red rock formations. In the northern half of the state, there are approximately 45 golf courses with 90 minutes of Reno's main casino area. The Jack Nicklaus-designed Montreux Golf and Country Club hosts the PGA Tour's Reno-Tahoe Open.