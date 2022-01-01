FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Red Hawk Golf and Resort Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The Villas at Red Hawk Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Red Hawk Golf Club – Hills & Lakes Courses.

From $217 Per Person/Night*

*NOW BOOKING THROUGH ALL OF 2023*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 2 nights’ accommodations at The Villas at Red Hawk Resort
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at Red Hawk Golf Club – Hills & Lakes Courses
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
  • Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!

SEASONAL AVAILABILITY:

  • April-October – Monday-Thursday
  • November-March – All Week

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

Red Hawk Golf and Resort Stay & Play Package