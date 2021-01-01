Enjoy California's wide variety of unique golf experiences

California’s many ecosystems – desert, mountain, coastal ocean – are ripe with unique golf courses and experiences. The Monterey Peninsula is famous for its mix of coastal cliffs and dunes. Lush resorts and green courses thrive in the stark desert landscape of the Coachella Valley several hours east of Los Angeles. The cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco provide urban backdrops to legendary private clubs and busy municipal courses. San Diego is recognized as golf heaven with its balmy weather and ties to important golf equipment manufacturers such as TaylorMade and Callaway. Driving toward Lake Tahoe in northern California reveals Truckee, a mountain getaway in the High Sierras with a half-dozen high-end courses.

California’s coastal resort courses steal the show – Torrey Pines, Pebble Beach, Pelican Hill, Monarch Beach and Halfmoon Bay – but there are a handful of budget courses with views of the Pacific Ocean, too – Pacific Grove, Coronado, Los Verdes and the Sandpiper Golf Club in Santa Barbara. Inland courses tend to be hillier than those on the coast but no less dramatic.

