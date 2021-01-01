Monarch Beach Resort Golf Stay & Play Package

FROM FROM $377 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Monarch Beach Golf Links

Silverado Resort and Spa Package

FROM FROM $277 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Silverado North #16 Aerial-compressed.png

Aviara Stay & Play Package

FROM FROM $597 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Aviara Golf Club - Hole #18

Enjoy California's wide variety of unique golf experiences

California’s many ecosystems – desert, mountain, coastal ocean – are ripe with unique golf courses and experiences. The Monterey Peninsula is famous for its mix of coastal cliffs and dunes. Lush resorts and green courses thrive in the stark desert landscape of the Coachella Valley several hours east of Los Angeles. The cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco provide urban backdrops to legendary private clubs and busy municipal courses. San Diego is recognized as golf heaven with its balmy weather and ties to important golf equipment manufacturers such as TaylorMade and Callaway. Driving toward Lake Tahoe in northern California reveals Truckee, a mountain getaway in the High Sierras with a half-dozen high-end courses.

California’s coastal resort courses steal the show – Torrey Pines, Pebble Beach, Pelican Hill, Monarch Beach and Halfmoon Bay – but there are a handful of budget courses with views of the Pacific Ocean, too – Pacific Grove, Coronado, Los Verdes and the Sandpiper Golf Club in Santa Barbara. Inland courses tend to be hillier than those on the coast but no less dramatic.

FEATURED PACKAGES

Monarch Beach Golf Links FROM $377 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Monarch Beach Resort Golf Stay & Play Package

ORANGE COUNTY, CA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Monarch Beach Resort and play 2 rounds of golf at Monarch Beach Golf Links.

Explore Package
Indian-wells-4.png FROM $137 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Best of Indian Wells Package

PALM SPRINGS, CA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa or Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Indian Wells Golf Resort.

Explore Package
Silverado North #16 Aerial-compressed.png FROM $277 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Silverado Resort and Spa Package

NAPA, CA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Silverado Resort and Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Silverado Resort and Spa North & South Courses.

Explore Package
Aviara Golf Club - Hole #18 FROM $597 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Aviara Stay & Play Package

SAN DIEGO, CA | Enjoy 1 nights' accommodation at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Aviara Golf Club.

Explore Package

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE