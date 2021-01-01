Enjoy California's wide variety of unique golf experiences
California’s many ecosystems – desert, mountain, coastal ocean – are ripe with unique golf courses and experiences. The Monterey Peninsula is famous for its mix of coastal cliffs and dunes. Lush resorts and green courses thrive in the stark desert landscape of the Coachella Valley several hours east of Los Angeles. The cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco provide urban backdrops to legendary private clubs and busy municipal courses. San Diego is recognized as golf heaven with its balmy weather and ties to important golf equipment manufacturers such as TaylorMade and Callaway. Driving toward Lake Tahoe in northern California reveals Truckee, a mountain getaway in the High Sierras with a half-dozen high-end courses.
California’s coastal resort courses steal the show – Torrey Pines, Pebble Beach, Pelican Hill, Monarch Beach and Halfmoon Bay – but there are a handful of budget courses with views of the Pacific Ocean, too – Pacific Grove, Coronado, Los Verdes and the Sandpiper Golf Club in Santa Barbara. Inland courses tend to be hillier than those on the coast but no less dramatic.
FEATURED PACKAGES
Monarch Beach Resort Golf Stay & Play Package
ORANGE COUNTY, CA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Monarch Beach Resort and play 2 rounds of golf at Monarch Beach Golf Links.
Best of Indian Wells Package
PALM SPRINGS, CA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa or Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Indian Wells Golf Resort.
Silverado Resort and Spa Package
NAPA, CA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Silverado Resort and Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Silverado Resort and Spa North & South Courses.
Aviara Stay & Play Package
SAN DIEGO, CA | Enjoy 1 nights' accommodation at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Aviara Golf Club.