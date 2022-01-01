San Diego, California Golf Packages| Best of San Diego Package

The Grand Golf Club

Aviara Golf Club

Fairmont Grand Del Mar

The Grand Golf Club

Best of San Diego Package

Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar and 3 rounds of golf at The Grand Golf Club, Maderas Golf Club, and Aviara Golf Club.

From $617 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 4 nights’ accommodations at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at The Grand Golf Club, Maderas Golf Club, and Aviara Golf Club
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

Best of San Diego Package