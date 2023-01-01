Finca Cortesin Golf Experience Package
Finca Cortesin's heritage within golf is well documented. It is known for its magnificent championship golf course, that is ranked one of the finest in Spain. The all-suite independent hotel is set in the rolling hills of southern Spain in one of the most sought-after enclaves of the Andalusian coast. Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Finca Cortesin Resort and up to 3 rounds of golf at Finca Cortesin Golf Club (host of the 2023 Solheim Cup).
WHAT'S INCLUDED
3 Nights/2 Rounds - From $657 Per Person/Night*
- 3 nights’ accommodations at Finca Cortesin Resort in a Junior or Executive Suite
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at Finca Cortesin Golf Club (host of the 2023 Solheim Cup).
5 Nights/3 Rounds – From $677 Per Person/Night*
- 5 nights’ accommodations at Finca Cortesin Resort in a Junior or Executive Suite
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at Finca Cortesin Golf Club (host of the 2023 Solheim Cup).
All Packages Include:
- Daily breakfast at El Jardin de Lutz Restaurant (traditional Spanish cuisine)
- Typical Andalusian welcome drink at check-in
- Seasonal fresh fruit basket and refreshments in your suite (complimentary)
- Freshly picked flowers in your suite upon arrival
- Complimentary access to resort's on-site Spa
- Access to Finca Cortesin Beach Club during the summer season (with complimentary shuttle service)
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. 10% VAT included.