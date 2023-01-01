Finca Cortesin Golf Experience Package

Finca Cortesin's heritage within golf is well documented. It is known for its magnificent championship golf course, that is ranked one of the finest in Spain. The all-suite independent hotel is set in the rolling hills of southern Spain in one of the most sought-after enclaves of the Andalusian coast. Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Finca Cortesin Resort and up to 3 rounds of golf at Finca Cortesin Golf Club (host of the 2023 Solheim Cup).

From $657 Per Person/Night*