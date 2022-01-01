SANDALS – ST. LUCIA

Guests staying at any of the three Sandals resorts in St. Lucia can enjoy two Sandals golf courses perfect for play at any skill-level. The Sandals La Toc Golf Club is an executive style 9-hole, par 33 course, which is both fun and challenging, and located directly on the resort; the all-remastered 18-hole, par 71 Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate boasts a Greg Norman-designed championship caliber course layout that features 7,000+ yards and dramatic elevation changes with undulating greens.

