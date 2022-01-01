SANDALS – ST. LUCIA
FROM FROM $687 (USD) PP/NIGHT
SANDALS – ST. LUCIA
Guests staying at any of the three Sandals resorts in St. Lucia can enjoy two Sandals golf courses perfect for play at any skill-level. The Sandals La Toc Golf Club is an executive style 9-hole, par 33 course, which is both fun and challenging, and located directly on the resort; the all-remastered 18-hole, par 71 Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate boasts a Greg Norman-designed championship caliber course layout that features 7,000+ yards and dramatic elevation changes with undulating greens.
From $687 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Accommodations at Sandals Halcyon, Sandals Grande St. Lucia, or Sandals Regency Le Toc
- Unlimited golf at Sandals Regency Le Toc (9 holes) or Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club (18 holes)
- 5-star gourmet dining at up to 16 restaurants per resort
- Breakfast, lunch, dinner and anytime snacks
- Unlimited premium liquors
- Up to 11 bars per resort
- Stocked bars in every room
- PADI-Certified scuba diving (and all equipment)
- Hobie Cats, paddle boards, kayaks
- Beach volleyball, basketball, pool tables
- Day and night tennis
- Day and night entertainment, including live shows
- Roundtrip airport transfers
- All tips, taxes and gratuities
Click HERE to book your Sandals golf getaway today!
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date.