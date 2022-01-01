SANDALS – JAMAICA
FROM FROM $627 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Guests staying at any Sandals – Jamaica resort have access to Sandals Golf Club – Ocho Rios, recognized as one of the finest in Jamaica by Golf Digest and Frommers Travel Guide. Give yourself the perfect golf vacation, with rolling fairways lined by sweeping views of the sea and mountains. This magnificent 18-hole course rises 700 feet above sea level in the lush hills of Ocho Rios, with a practice range, putting and chipping greens, pro shop, restaurant and snack shack.
From $627 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Accommodations at any Sandals – Jamaica property (Montego Bay, Royal Caribbean, Negril, Royal Plantation, Ochi, South Coast, Dunn’s River)
- Unlimited golf at Sandals Golf Club – Ocho Rios
- Complimentary transfers from Sandals Ochi, Sandals Royal Plantation, or Sandals Dunn’s River
- 5-star gourmet dining at up to 16 restaurants per resort
- Breakfast, lunch, dinner and anytime snacks
- Unlimited premium liquors
- Up to 11 bars per resort
- Stocked bars in every room
- PADI-Certified scuba diving (and all equipment)
- Hobie Cats, paddle boards, kayaks
- Beach volleyball, basketball, pool tables
- Day and night tennis
- Day and night entertainment, including live shows
- Roundtrip airport transfers
- All tips, taxes and gratuities
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date.