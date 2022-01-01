SANDALS – BAHAMAS

FROM FROM $1017 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Located at the Bahamas' Leading Golf Resort, Greg Norman's award-winning golf course design at Sandals Emerald Bay preserves the landscape's pristine beauty and natural barriers. As the longest course in the Caribbean, winding through seaside dunes along a stunning peninsula, this 18-hole, par 72 championship course is consistently regarded as one of the best in the Caribbean by Travel + Leisure Golf. Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course is the proud host of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, a PGA TOUR-sanctioned Korn Ferry Tour event.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Accommodations at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort
  • Unlimited golf at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course
  • 5-star gourmet dining at up to 16 restaurants per resort
  • Breakfast, lunch, dinner and anytime snacks
  • Unlimited premium liquors
  • Up to 11 bars per resort
  • Stocked bars in every room
  • PADI-Certified scuba diving (and all equipment)
  • Hobie Cats, paddle boards, kayaks
  • Beach volleyball, basketball, pool tables
  • Day and night tennis
  • Day and night entertainment, including live shows
  • Roundtrip airport transfers
  • All tips, taxes and gratuities

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date.

