Golf at Sandals Resorts

Come experience the very pinnacle of luxury Caribbean all-inclusive vacations at Sandals Resorts. These luxury beach resorts, set along the most gorgeous tropical settings and exquisite beaches in Saint Lucia, Jamaica, Antigua, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados and Curaçao, feature unlimited gourmet dining, unique bars serving premium liquors and wines, and every land and water sport, including complimentary green fees at our golf resorts and PADI® certified scuba diving at most resorts. If you are planning a wedding, Sandals is the leader in Caribbean destination weddings and honeymoon packages.