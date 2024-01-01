Puerto Rico Golf Packages

The Caribbean’s most convenient golf destination

The most convenient Caribbean island to visit for golf is Puerto Rico. No passport is needed for American citizens. In the years following Hurricane Maria, many of the island’s golf resorts have been rebuilt to be better than ever. The home country of Chi Chi Rodriguez, Puerto Rico’s golf heritage is strong. There are nearly 20 courses spread throughout the island. Puerto Rico is also one of two Caribbean islands (the Dominican Republic is the other) that annually hosts a PGA TOUR event. The Puerto Rico Open has been held on the Championship Course at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande since 2008. Those images broadcast far and wide reinforce the message that Puerto Rico is the place to be every winter.