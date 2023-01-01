The Santa Maria Golf Experience Package
Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at The Santa Maria Hotel & Golf Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at Santa Maria Golf & Country Club.
PACKAGE OPTIONS
3 Nights/2 Rounds - from $307 Per Person/Night*
- 3 nights' accommodations at The Santa Maria Hotel & Golf Resort
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at Santa Maria Golf & Country Club
- Breakfast buffet each morning
- Lunch or Dinner at Mestizo Restaurante each day of stay
5 Nights/3 Rounds - from $327 Per Person/Night*
- 5 nights' accommodations at The Santa Maria Hotel & Golf Resort
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at Santa Maria Golf & Country Club
- Breakfast buffet each morning
- Lunch or Dinner at Mestizo Restaurante each day of stay
7 Nights/5 Rounds - from $337 Per Person/Night*
- 7 nights' accommodations at The Santa Maria Hotel & Golf Resort
- 5 rounds of golf for each player at Santa Maria Golf & Country Club
- Breakfast buffet each morning
- Lunch or Dinner at Mestizo Restaurante each day of stay
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.