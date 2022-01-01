Wilderness Club Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $177 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Wilderness Club Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at Wilderness Club Resort and 2 rounds of golf at The Wilderness Club (the #1-ranked public course in Montana).
From $177 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 2 nights’ accommodations at Wilderness Club Resort
- Wilderness Suite (Two Queen Beds); Deluxe Suites, Luxury Cottages, and Estate Homes also available upon request
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at The Wilderness Club (the #1-ranked public course in Montana)
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.