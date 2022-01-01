Montana Golf Packages

Montana maturing as a golf destination
Despite a short season, Montana's natural beauty lends itself to gorgeous golf. The state is home to eight different golf resorts from the upscale new Montage Big Sky, which opened in 2021, to small outposts like the Glacier Park Lodge, whose nine-hole course dates to 1928. The Montage Big Sky provides access to the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, an adjacent private course that’s part of a 3,530-acre resort community. The nearby Big Sky Resort features Arnold Palmer’s first design, a flat track closer to the growing downtown. The Wilderness Club in Eureka showcases the consensus best public course in the state and is embarking on a massive expansion that will build a village concept centered around a main lodge. The Old Works Golf Course by Jack Nicklaus is also famous for its black-slag bunkers and affordability.
FEATURED PACKAGES
Wilderness Club Stay & Play Package
EUREKA, MT | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at Wilderness Club Resort and 2 rounds of golf at The Wilderness Club (the #1-ranked public course in Montana).