The Best of The Lake Package
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Lodge of Four Seasons and 3 rounds of golf at The Club at Porto Cima (Troon Privé) and The Lodge of Four Seasons – Cove & Ridge Courses.
From $197 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at The Lodge of Four Seasons
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at The Club at Porto Cima (Troon Privé) and The Lodge of Four Seasons – Cove & Ridge Courses
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.