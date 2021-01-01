North Creek Stay & Play
FROM FROM $117 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $117 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $117 (USD) PP/NIGHT
North Creek Stay & Play
Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The Fairfield Inn & Suites – Memphis/Southaven and 2 rounds of golf at North Creek Golf Club.
From $117 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 2 nights' accommodations at The Fairfield Inn & Suites – Memphis/Southaven
- 2 rounds of golf at North Creek Golf Club
- AVIS Full-Size rental car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.