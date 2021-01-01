FROM FROM $117 (USD) PP/NIGHT

North Creek Golf Course

The Fairfield Inn & Suites – Memphis/Southaven

North Creek Stay & Play

Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The Fairfield Inn & Suites – Memphis/Southaven and 2 rounds of golf at North Creek Golf Club.

From $117 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 2 nights' accommodations at The Fairfield Inn & Suites – Memphis/Southaven
  • 2 rounds of golf at North Creek Golf Club
  • AVIS Full-Size rental car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

