Ka'anapali Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at either The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka'anapali or the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Ka'anapali Kai Golf Club & Royal Ka'anapali Golf Club.

From $487 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights' accommodations at either The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka'anapali or the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at Ka'anapali Kai Golf Club and Royal Ka'anapali Golf Club
  • Avis Full-Size rental car
  • Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

