Best of Oahu Package

Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at The Four Seasons Resort - Oahu and 2 rounds of golf at Kapolei Golf Club (site of the LPGA’s LOTTE Championship).

From $527 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 4 nights' accommodations at The Four Seasons Resort - Oahu
  • 2 rounds of golf: Kapolei Golf Club (site of the LPGA’s LOTTE Championship)
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
  • Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

Best of Oahu Package