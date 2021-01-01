Best of Maui Golf Package
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and 3 rounds of golf at the newly refined Kapalua Resort Plantation Course, Kapalua Resort Bay Course, and King Kamehameha Golf Club.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 4 nights' accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua
- 3 rounds of golf at the newly refined Coore/Crenshaw designed Kapalua Resort Plantation Course, Kapalua Resort Bay Course, and King Kamehameha Golf Club (Troon Golf Vacations Troon Privé Exclusive Course)
- Avis full size rental car
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
Additional rounds available at: Kahili Golf Course. Additional fees apply.
* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees
Kapalua Plantation Course photo by Dave Sansom