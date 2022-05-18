Costa Navarino Golf Experience Package

Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at your choice of: The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, The Romanos - A Luxury Collection Resort, or W Costa Navarino and up to 5 rounds of golf at Costa Navarino Golf Club, your choice of: The Bay Course, The Dunes Course, The Hills Course, or the International Olympic Academy Course.

From $267 Per Person/Night*