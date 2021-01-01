Hammock Beach Stay & Play Golf Package

2 nights' accommodations at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

2 rounds of golf at The Club at Hammock Beach (Ocean & Conservatory Courses), a Troon Privé Club

Avis full size rental car

BONUS: Complimentary arrival day round (after 12pm) on the Conservatory Course ($50 per round surcharge for Ocean Course). 2-night minimum stay, subject to hotel blackout dates and availability.

*** Everyone who books a Stay & Play package between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 will receive a complimentary ticket to the World Golf Hall of Fame. One ticket per group member; valid 7/1/20-6/30/21.

*** Anyone traveling between July 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021 will also receive a complimentary, specific-day Stadium pass to The PLAYERS Championship (March 11-14, 2021). You must select which day to attend (Thursday-Sunday) by February 1, 2021.

* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees