Ras Al Khaimah Golf Around Package
Enjoy 7 nights’ accommodations at the Doubletree by Hilton Ras al Khaimah and 5 rounds of golf at Al Hamra Golf Club, site of the DP World Tour’s Ras al Khaimah Championship.
From $177 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodations at the Doubletree by Hilton Ras al Khaimah
- 5 rounds of golf for each player at Al Hamra Golf Club (site of the DP World Tour’s Ras al Khaimah Championship)
- Desert Safari
- Daily breakfast for each player
- DXB airport transfers
* Price may vary by travel date and includes taxes & fees.