Best of Ras Al Khaimah
Enjoy 7 nights’ accommodations at the Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah and 5 rounds of golf at Al Hamra Golf Club (site of the DP World Tour's Ras al Khaimah Championship) and Al Zorah Golf Club.
From $307 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodations at the Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah
- 4 rounds of golf for each player at Al Hamra Golf Club (site of the DP World Tour's Ras al Khaimah Championship) and 1 round at Al Zorah Golf Club
- Desert Safari
- Daily breakfast for each player
- DXB airport transfers (Shuttle service from the hotel to Al Hamra GC - Transfer to Al Zorah GC not included)
The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah offers numerous outdoor activities, such as the “Jais Flight”, the longest zipline in the world.
Visit https://visitrasalkhaimah.com/ for more info.
* Price may vary by travel date and includes taxes & fees.