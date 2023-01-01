Bear Trap Dunes Stay & Play Package

Located just three miles west of Bethany Beach, Delaware, Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club features a scenic Rick Jacobson designed golf course set on coastal terrain and abundant sand dunes. Bear Trap Dunes has been named in the “Top Five Best Golf Courses You Can Play In Delaware” by GolfWeek and also named "No. 4 Best Golf Course" in Delaware by Golf magazine. With our Bear Trap Dunes stay & play package, enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn and 2 rounds of golf at Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club.

From $127 Per Person/Night*