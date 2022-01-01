Czech Republic Golf Packages

Czech Republic: Europe’s underappreciated golf destination

Often overlooked for golf, the Czech Republic, a country in central Europe bordered by Austria, Germany, Poland and Slovakia, boasts a rich history in the game, dating to 1904 when its first course opened. Today, the small European country – similar in size to the state of South Carolina - offers more than 100 unique and interesting golf courses, from old-school classics to modern designs. U.S. golfers might not recognize the names of the architects of most of these playgrounds, but rest assured, they are of good quality. One recognizable name is Kyle Phillips, famous for designing Kingsbarns in Scotland. Phillips created the relatively new PGA National Czech Republic, a Troon Golf-managed property in Prague. Touring Prague, the country’s capital which is bisected by the Vltava River, will reveal its nickname, “the City of a Hundred Spires.” The city’s historic Old Town Square, colorful baroque buildings, Gothic churches and the medieval Astronomical Clock will impress any visitor. Other fine golf destinations spread throughout the country include the Albatross Golf Resort (host of the DP World Tour’s D+D Czech Real Masters), the Karlstejn Golf Resort and the 36-hole Prosper Golf Resort Celadna.