FROM FROM $287 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Golf Course

FROM FROM $287 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar - Royal Blue Tee Sixteen

FROM FROM $287 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar - Royal Blue Tee One Course

FROM FROM $287 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar - Royal Blue Golf course First Hole Teeing Ground

FROM FROM $287 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar - Royal Blue Tavern View

Unlimited Golf at Baha Mar

Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, 2 rounds of golf at the Royal Blue Course at Baha Mar (free “emergency 9” with each round), and a 30-minute golf lesson.

From $287 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 4 nights' accommodations at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at the Royal Blue Course at Baha Mar
    • Free “Emergency 9” with each round
  • 1 golf lesson (30 minutes) for each player
  • Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

Now Reading
Unlimited Golf at Baha Mar