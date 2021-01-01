Unlimited Golf at Baha Mar
Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, 2 rounds of golf at the Royal Blue Course at Baha Mar (free “emergency 9” with each round), and a 30-minute golf lesson.
From $287 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 4 nights' accommodations at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at the Royal Blue Course at Baha Mar
- Free “Emergency 9” with each round
- 1 golf lesson (30 minutes) for each player
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.