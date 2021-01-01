FROM FROM $287 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar - Royal Blue Tee One Course

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar - Royal Blue Golf course First Hole Teeing Ground

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar - Royal Blue Tee Sixteen

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar - Royal Blue Tavern View

Ultimate Baha Mar Golf & Tennis Experience

Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, 2 rounds of golf at the Royal Blue Course at Baha Mar, and your choice of a 60-minute Tennis or 45-minute Golf lesson.

From $287 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 4 nights' accommodations at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at the Royal Blue Course at Baha Mar
  • Your choice of one (1) of the following activities (each player):
    • 60-minute Tennis Lesson
    • 45-minute Golf Lesson
  • Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

