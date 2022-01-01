BEACHES – JAMAICA
Enjoy some of the most challenging golf in the Caribbean on our very own championship course in Jamaica. Our golf vacations provide everything down to a tee for every level of skill, even for those who want to take their very first shot at it. Best of all, our family golf resorts allow you to play round after round without paying for any green fees. Any way you slice it, a Beaches golf vacation in the Caribbean includes more than any other destination for family resort vacations.
From $787 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Accommodations at Beaches Ocho Rios or Beaches Negril
- Unlimited golf at Sandals Golf Club – Ocho Rios
- 5-star gourmet dining at up to 21 restaurants per resort
- Breakfast, lunch, dinner and anytime snacks
- Unlimited premium liquors
- Up to 15 bars per resort
- Stocked bars in every room
- Kids Camp with certified nannies
- Pirates Island Waterpark
- Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®
- Liquid at Beaches nightly teen club
- Xbox Play Lounge
- PADI-Certified scuba diving (and all equipment)
- Hobie Cats, paddle boards, kayaks
- Beach volleyball, basketball, pool tables
- Day and night tennis
- Day and night entertainment, including live shows
- Roundtrip airport transfers
- All tips, taxes and gratuities
Click HERE to book your Beaches golf getaway today!
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date.