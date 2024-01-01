Putting World Golf Experience Package
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 2 rounds of golf at Kierland Golf Club and Phoenician Golf Club, and 1 night of unlimited play at Putting World.
From $217 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
- 1 night of unlimited play for each player at Putting World
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at Kierland Golf Club and Phoenician Golf Club
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.